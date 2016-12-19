UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
(Corrects to say net profit in last year period)
VIENNA Dec 19 Austrian property group Immofinanz slid to a first-half net loss of 154.4 million euros ($161 million) from a 133.2 million profit a year ago, partly due to falling rental income and property valuations in its Russian portfolio, which it is trying to sell or spin off.
Despite a 28 percent increase in its operating income to 87.6 million euros, Immofinanz said on Monday its net result was also hit by a 106 million euro write-down of its 26 percent stake in rival CA Immo.
Earlier on Monday Immofinanz said a delay to the closing of a sale or a spin-off of its Russian portfolio - a precondition to the planned merger with CA Immo - would push a shareholder vote on the merger back into 2018. ($1 = 0.9578 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Adrian Croft)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.