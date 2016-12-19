(Corrects to say net profit in last year period)

VIENNA Dec 19 Austrian property group Immofinanz slid to a first-half net loss of 154.4 million euros ($161 million) from a 133.2 million profit a year ago, partly due to falling rental income and property valuations in its Russian portfolio, which it is trying to sell or spin off.

Despite a 28 percent increase in its operating income to 87.6 million euros, Immofinanz said on Monday its net result was also hit by a 106 million euro write-down of its 26 percent stake in rival CA Immo.

Earlier on Monday Immofinanz said a delay to the closing of a sale or a spin-off of its Russian portfolio - a precondition to the planned merger with CA Immo - would push a shareholder vote on the merger back into 2018. ($1 = 0.9578 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Adrian Croft)