VIENNA, March 26 - Austrian property group Immofinanz remains on track to boost its dividend by half to 0.15 euros per share as revenues rise and administrative expenses fall, it said on Monday.

It said in the first three quarters of its fiscal year it had generated 143 percent of the funds needed for this payout.

"This calculation does not include any cash inflows from the sale of properties but only the resulting income, and the planned distribution could therefore be paid in full from operating cash flow provided there are no negative developments during the final quarter of the reporting year," it said.

"In spite of the volatility on financial and capital markets, we continue to expect stable development in the Immofinanz group's markets for the remainder of this financial year."

Revenue remained strong in its third quarter that ended on Jan. 31, but net profit fell more than 90 percent versus the second quarter to 4.3 million euros ($5.7 million) due to foreign exchange rate swings and the revaluation of derivatives.

Stripping out foreign exchange effects, the group made a net profit of 54 million euros, it said.

Its diluted net asset value per share stood at 5.53 euros at the end of the quarter, up from 5.36 at the end of its previous fiscal year in April 2011.

($1 = 0.7540 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)