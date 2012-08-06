BRIEF-Kaisa Group updates on notes and bonds-related payment
* Refers to announcements of company in relation to offshore debts restructuring
* Year net profit down 13 percent to 271 mln euros
* Net profit up 25 pct excluding forex, derivatives
* Sees 2012/13 dividend rising to 20 cents, from 15
* Aims for 600 mln euros profit from operations - CEO (Recasts with comment from news conference)
VIENNA, Aug 6 Austrian property group Immofinanz forecast sharply higher profit in its 2012/13 year thanks to the takeover of a shopping centre in Russia and faster turnaround times for selling assets.
Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner also said on Monday profit from operations should rise to around 600 million euros ($740 million) in the year to April 2013 from 479 million in 2011/12. It aims to boost its dividend by a third to 20 cents.
"We will try to sell more and to reinvest the money faster to generate development revenue," he told a news conference, saying the group wanted to turn over a tenth of its portfolio each year on average rather than 5 percent now.
Immofinanz has assets in Austria, eastern Europe, Germany and Russia. More than half its assets are in eastern Europe, where it is contemplating seeking a market listing.
Net profit for the 2011/12 year to April 30 fell 13.4 percent to 271 million euros due primarily to non-cash effects from revaluing derivatives, it said.
Adjusted for foreign exchange effects and derivatives, net profit rose a quarter to 386 million euros.
Immofinanz shares rose 0.2 percent to 2.631 euros by 1221 GMT. ($1 = 0.8104 euro) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Helen Massy-Beresford)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has been named the Best Rating Agency for Islamic Finance by The Asset, a leading financial magazine in the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1999, the Hong Kong-based publication is widely followed by market participants in Asia. The Asset's awards are adjudicated by its Board of Editors and Benchmark Research team, which also incorporate feedback from investors and issuers in the selec