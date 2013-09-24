BRIEF-Midven buys a part of business travel company
* Said on Wednesday that it bought via its unit Midven Business Solutions Sp. z o.o., now renamed to Bookre Sp. z o.o., an organised part of a B2B company active in business travel segment
VIENNA, Sept 24 Austrian property group Immofinanz has reported a 5 percent increase in first-quarter operating profits, thanks to higher income from property sales and development.
Its earnings before interest and tax rose to 200 million euros ($270 million) in the May-July period, while funds from operations (FFO), a measure of sustainable cash flow, fell 16 percent to 65 million euros, Immofinanz said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Signs a contract for the sale of shares in Koller Beteiligungs GmbH
