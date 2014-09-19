BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
VIENNA, Sept 19 Austrian property group Immofinanz swung to a net loss of 14 million euros ($18 million) in the first quarter of its financial year 2014/15, according to preliminary figures, the Eastern Europe and Russia-focussed group said on Friday.
"Foreign exchange-based revaluation results" of 75.9 million euros reduced net profit, but were non-cash, Immofinanz said, adding that excluding effects from exchange rates and derivatives, preliminary first-quarter net profit would be 47.6 million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7768 euro) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Michael Shields)
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management