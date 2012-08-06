VIENNA Aug 6 Austrian property group Immofinanz forecast improved profit as it focuses on reducing vacancies and cuts overhead expenses.

"These optimisation measures will support a steady improvement in earnings and form the basis for Immofinanz group's progressive, sustainable dividend policy," it said on Monday.

Net profit for the its 2011/12 financial year that ended on April 30 fell 13.4 percent to 271.4 million euros ($334.9 million) due primarily to non-cash effects from revaluing derivatives, it said.

Adjusted for foreign exchange effects and derivatives, net profit rose by a quarter to 385.7 million.

($1 = 0.8104 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)