VIENNA Aug 1 Austrian real estate firm
Immofinanz forecast its core markets would develop
positively this fiscal year but said question marks remained
over its key Russian market given the political standoff with
the West over Ukraine.
"The effects of this crisis on the commercial development of
Immofinanz group's target markets, above all Russia, cannot be
estimated at the present time," it said in a statement.
Net profit in its financial year to end-April rose 63
percent to 180.4 million euros ($242.4 million) thanks to
property sales and tax effects, it said.
($1 = 0.7442 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)