VIENNA, March 22 Austrian property group Immofinanz might sell its Russian portfolio, which consists of five Moscow shopping centres making up around 30 percent of its rental income, the firm's chief executive told Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt.

"(We are creating) the basis and the flexibility for future options," Oliver Schumy was quoted as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.

"(Options include) on the one hand ... that Moscow stays a core retail market for Immofinanz, but on the other hand (there are) also options such as a spin-off or a sale," Schumy said, adding no decision or timeframe had been fixed yet. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Himani Sarkar)