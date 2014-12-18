VIENNA Dec 18 Austrian real estate company Immofinanz expects rental income in Russia to fall around 10 percent in its 2014/15 fiscal year, it said on Thursday.

The Russia-focused property group had on Wednesday cast doubt over the payment of a dividend for its 2014/15 financial year, as it reported a second-quarter loss of 16.2 million ($20.1 million) euros.

The company had previously flagged a dividend range of 0.15-0.20 euros a share, but said on Wednesday that payment of a cash dividend depended on its balance sheet and it could not provide firm guidance.