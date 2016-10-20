BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
VIENNA Oct 20 Austrian property group Immofinanz is likely to decide early next year on how to dispose of its five Moscow shopping centres, which have attracted interest from a number of potential buyers, CEO Oliver Schumy said on Thursday.
"We are preparing two options. One is a sale, which would be faster ... but a spin-off is also imaginable," Schumy said at a trade fair for investors, referring to a possible listing.
"We will probably decide which of the two variants in early 2017." (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by David Goodman)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO