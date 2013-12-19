VIENNA Dec 19 Austrian real-estate group Immofinanz expects the delayed opening of its Goodzone shopping centre in Moscow to take place in March, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We expect the opening of the supermarket in the next days... and the grand opening of the centre in March," Eduard Zehetner told a news conference after the company released first-half results late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Erica Billingham)