(Corrects spelling of Dmitry Mints in paragraph 7)
By Olga Sichkar
MOSCOW, June 8 Russia's O1 Group will consider
buying Immofinanz's Russian malls after it sells its
stake in the Austrian company's rival CA Immo to
facilitate the merger of the two real estate firms, a senior O1
Group executive told Reuters.
Immofinanz and CA Immo announced a fresh attempt to merge
in April to create a property group offering retail and office
buildings across central and eastern Europe. As part of the
deal, Immofinanz agreed to buy O1 Group's 26 percent stake in CA
Immo for 604 million euros ($688 million).
Immofinanz has five shopping centres in and around Moscow
with a book value of about 1.2 billion euros, including 700
million euros of debt.
However, a weak rouble has forced Immofinanz to offer rent
reductions to its Russian tenants, who would have struggled to
pay their dollar-denominated rents, weighing on Immofinanz's
results.
Dmitry Mints, a board member of O1 Group and deputy chairman
of the supervisory board at CA Immo, told Reuters that he
expects Immofinanz to launch the sale of the Russian shopping
centres after it has completed the purchase of O1's shares in CA
Immo.
The deal is being reviewed by regulators and is expected to
close in July or August, Mints said.
"We have good cooperation with the current management of
Immofinanz, so when the sales begin, we will consider (buying
the malls). I don't think Immofinanz will begin selling these
assets before it completes the deal with us," Mints said.
He also said that O1 does not plan to invest in the company
being formed through the merger of Immofinanz and CA Immo.
($1 = 0.8780 euros)
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in VIENNA; Writing by
Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Goodman and Adrian Croft)