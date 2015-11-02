VIENNA Nov 2 Austrian property group Immofinanz
has agreed to pay more than 60 million euros ($66.14
million) to thousands of investors who started legal proceedings
in 2008 seeking 240 million euros, accusing the firm of
withholding market-relevant information.
"The costs involved to terminate all of the proceedings
initiated by investors are, for the most part, covered by
existing provisions in the consolidated financial
statements of Immofinanz," the company said on Monday.
"The recognition of a low double-digit million euro
provision for the remaining expenses can be expected in the
half-year report for the 2015/16 financial year," it added.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)