VIENNA Aug 7 Austrian property group Immofinanz
will shift away from its Russia focus to funnel future
investments into Austria, Germany and Poland using money from
the planned sale of its logistics portfolio, it said on Friday.
Immofinanz, which gets around a third of its rental income
from its five shopping centres in Moscow and a logistics centre
in St Petersburg, had a full-year loss of 361 million euros
($394 million) largely due to difficulties in Russia.
"Growth will be directed towards improving sustainable
profitability and creating a more balanced portfolio
distribution between Western and Eastern Europe," said new Chief
Executive Oliver Schumy in a statement.
