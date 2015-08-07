* Russia exposure caused FY loss

* More focus on retail and office

* Logistics portfolio to be sold

* Buwog stake to be sold in 2015/16 (Adds detail, background)

VIENNA, Aug 7 Austrian property group Immofinanz under its new Chief Oliver Schumy will shift away from its focus on Russia to funnel future investments into Austria, Germany and Poland after its exposure to Russia pushed it to a full-year loss.

"Growth will be directed towards improving sustainable profitability and creating a more balanced portfolio distribution between Western and Eastern Europe," Schumy said in a statement on Friday.

Only hours earlier, Immofinanz said it was in talks to sell its 1 million square metre logistics portfolio to sharpen its focus on retail and office properties, which will take up 49 percent and 47 percent, respectively, of its portfolio in the future.

It said it planned to invest an average of around 300 million euros ($327.63 million) per year going forward.

Immofinanz spun off its residential property into Buwog last year, keeping a 49-percent stake in the company, which it will sell in 2015/16, it said on Friday.

Immofinanz, which gets around a third of its rental income from its five shopping centres in Moscow and a logistics centre in St Petersburg, had a full-year loss of 361 million euros largely due to difficulties in Russia.

It said it would continue to offer rent reductions to its tenants suffering from the weak rouble.

