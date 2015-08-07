VIENNA Aug 7 Austrian property group Immofinanz
does not expect to get less than book value for its logistics
portfolio, which it is selling as part of a shake-up under a new
chief executive.
Immofinanz CEO Oliver Schumy said the company wanted to sell
the assets in one block and was seeing interest from major
logistics firms in Germany.
The logistics portfolio, the vast majority of which is
storage assets in Germany, has a book value of about 450 million
euros ($492 million).
