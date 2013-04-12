VIENNA, April 12 The former head of Austrian
property group Immofinanz was convicted of breach of
trust on Friday over stock option deals that prosecutors said
had bilked investors.
A Vienna court sentenced ex-Chief Executive Karl Petrikovics
to six years in jail, Austrian media reported.
The case is the latest in a series of corruption scandals as
a new generation of Austrian politicians and prosecutors cracks
down on a cosy interplay of money and politics in the affluent
country.
"Petrikovics was the mastermind," Judge Claudia
Moravec-Loidolt said when announcing the verdict, the Austrian
Press Agency said.
Petrikovics could have been sentenced to up to 10 years
behind bars. It was not immediately clear if he would file an
appeal.
Prosecutor Volkert Sackmann had accused Petrikovics and two
other convicted defendants of arranging stock options within a
web of allied companies in deals that he said made them millions
without their investing a cent.
"You have the chance today to bring these men off their high
horses and back down to the earth of reality," APA quoted him as
telling the court in his summation.
Petrikovics had denied any wrongdoing.
In the latest wave of white-collar crime trials, three
former Telekom Austria managers were sentenced to jail
for share-price manipulation in February.
Former interior minister and European parliamentarian Ernst
Strasser was sentenced to four years in jail for bribery in
January.
The Austrian parliament enacted a sweeping ethics package
last year hoping to stem a series of scandals.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by John Wallace)