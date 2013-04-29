* Secondary listing seen on Warsaw main market on May 7
VIENNA, April 29 Austrian real-estate group
Immofinanz expects a secondary listing of its shares
on Warsaw's main market to take place on May 7, it said
on Monday.
The company, whose main listing is in Vienna, wants to
increase the visibility and liquidity of its shares and attract
new investors.
"Immofinanz will then be traded on the two most important
stock exchanges in the CEE region - Vienna and Warsaw. The
listing will not involve the issue of any new shares," it said
in a statement.
Immofinanz shares are the most liquid on the Vienna bourse
but the Warsaw Stock Exchange has overtaken its
Austrian rival both in market capitalisation and in trading
volume.
The Austrian company is also preparing to spin off and list
in Frankfurt its Buwog unit of German and Austrian residential
property, leaving a portfolio mainly consisting of central and
eastern European assets.
Immofinanz shares edged up 0.3 percent to 3.14 euros by 1130
GMT, broadly in line with Europe's real estate index.
