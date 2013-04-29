BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
May 31Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based apartment on May 31 * Details undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/dPv3Ws Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
VIENNA, April 29 Austrian real-estate group Immofinanz expects a secondary listing of its shares on Warsaw's main market to take place on May 7, it said on Monday.
"Immofinanz will then be traded on the two most important stock exchanges in the CEE region - Vienna and Warsaw. The listing will not involve the issue of any new shares," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Keiron Henderson)
WARSAW, May 30 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is obliged to conduct an initial public offering of its Polish unit in Warsaw by June 30, Poland's financial regulator said late on Tuesday, upholding its earlier position.