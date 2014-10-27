Oct 27 Immunicum AB

* Immunicum acquires patent for oncolytic therapy and further development of SUBCUVAX

* Says seller is entitled to three smaller payments from Immunicum, one of which is conditional and two of which are unconditional

* Says total value of payments is 1.5 million Swedish crowns

* Says seller is also entitled to a smaller royalty on revenues related to acquired asset

* Says within framework of contract, seller receives a license to use vector for development and commercialization of tumor killing virus particles for oncolytic therapy of neuroendocrine tumors

* Says is entitled to royalties on revenues Virex may receive from such use and retains right to use vector for oncolytic therapy in all other cancer indications