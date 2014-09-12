Sept 12 Immunicum Ab

* Says data reveals that 7 out of 11 evaluable patients are still alive

* Says the median survival in a subgroup of 5 patients who were classified as high-risk patients is now exceeding 17 months

* Says looks forward to start Phase II trial soon Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)