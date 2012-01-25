JOHANNESBURG Jan 25 South African miner Impala Platinum said on Wednesday its Rustenburg operations remained shut as it started talks with union officials representing 5,000 workers it recently fired.

A spokesman for the company provided no further details and officials with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) were not immediately available for comment.

The drill operators downed tools over wages last Friday and the subsequent stoppages have been costing the company an estimated 3,000 ounces a day in lost production.

The company said on Tuesday it had started dismissing the workers because the strike action was declared illegal by a court. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by)