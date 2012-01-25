JOHANNESBURG Jan 25 South African miner
Impala Platinum said on Wednesday its Rustenburg
operations remained shut as it started talks with union
officials representing 5,000 workers it recently fired.
A spokesman for the company provided no further details and
officials with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) were not
immediately available for comment.
The drill operators downed tools over wages last Friday and
the subsequent stoppages have been costing the company an
estimated 3,000 ounces a day in lost production.
The company said on Tuesday it had started dismissing the
workers because the strike action was declared illegal by a
court.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by)