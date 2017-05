JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Impala Platinum has shut one of the 11 shafts at its Rustenburg mine after one worker died in a rock fall on Wednesday, a company spokesman said.

"I can confirm that we have closed the number 20 shaft of our Rustenburg mine after one of our employees was killed this morning," Johan Theron told Reuters, adding that the firm will investigate the reason for the accident.

