* Headline EPS to halve to 308-343 cents
* Production still lagging at Rustenburg mines
* Expects writedowns of 2.3 billion rand
* Shares rise over 7 pct
(Adds details, analyst quote, share price)
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 South Africa's Impala
Platinum warned that its full-year earnings fell by
around half, hit by poor performance at its Rustenburg mine and
after it wrote down the value of some assets.
Impala, the world's second-largest producer of the precious
metal, said on Friday that headline earnings per share fell to
between 308 and 343 cents in the year to end-June, down from 685
cents a year earlier, the second year running for a steep drop.
Impala is the first major platinum miner to write down the
value of its assets after a steep fall in platinum prices during
the first half of 2013.
Shares rose 7.3 percent, outperforming Johannesburg's index
of platinum companies, on investor relief after the
expected falloff in earnings.
Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa,
excludes certain on-time items. Impala is due to release its
detailed results on Aug. 29.
Impala said it was hit by 2.3 billion rand ($230 million)in
writedowns during the financial year, including a 1 billion rand
reduction in the value of African Platinum Plc, which it
acquired in 2007.
"It is the right time for platinum miners to start impairing
assets; we have already seen it among gold producers," said SBG
Securities platinum analyst Justin Froneman in Johannesburg.
Impala paid 4.2 billion rand for then London Stock
Exchange-listed platinum junior African Platinum, including its
highly prospective Leeuwkop project.
The company continued to invest in Leeuwkop and three other
Rustenburg shafts at a time other companies were closing and
mothballing operations. Production from the four mines will
replace declining output from its older shafts.
Impala's Rustenburg operations were crippled by a strike in
early 2012 and took a long time to recover as productivity and
worker morale remained hampered by a union turf war which
rumbles on along the platinum belt.
The company booked an impairment of 603 million rand in its
first half, of which 550 million rand was for the potential
non-recovery of an outstanding receivable amount from a
recycling toll refining customer.
The full year impairment is now at 1.3 billion rand, the
company said.
($1 = 10.0287 South African rand)
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard, David
Goodman and Thomas Atkins)