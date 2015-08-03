(Corrects to show that Bridgeland, not Martinez, was CEO of the BP Pension Fund)

Aug 3 Impax Asset Management Group Plc appointed Sally Bridgeland and Lindsey Brace Martinez as non-executive directors.

Mark White, who has served on the Board since January 2008, is stepping down to fulfil other commitments, Impax said.

Bridgeland is presently a non-executive director of Royal London and a trustee of the Lloyds Bank No. 1 and No. 2 pension schemes and NEST Corp. She was CEO of the BP Pension Fund from 2007-2014.

Martinez was most recently managing director of global client service and relations at Cambridge Associates, where she headed the global consulting practice.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman)