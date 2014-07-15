BRIEF-TD Ameritrade files for potential debt shelf offering
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2omuDAD) Further company coverage:
July 15 - Impax Laboratories said it was subpoenaed by the Connecticut Attorney General regarding an investigating into possible price fixing of its generic heart drug, digoxin.
Besides price fixing, the investigation is also to determine if there was an allocation or dividing of customers or territories, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Impax said it received the subpoena on July 14 and that, to the best of its knowledge, no proceedings have been initiated against it yet. (1.usa.gov/1p4kbaz) (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.