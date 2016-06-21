June 21 Impax Laboratories Inc said it would buy a portfolio of generic products from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Allergan Plc for about $586 million.

The company will also take back rights to a generic version of Concerta, an ADHD drug made by Johnson & Johnson, Impax said on Tuesday.

The deal is part of the divestiture process mandated by the Federal Trade Commission in relation to Teva's acquisition of Allergan's U.S. generics business, the company said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)