* Co expects drug to be available in Feb
* Taiwan facility free to commercially manufacture - analyst
* Stock rises 16 pct to record high
(Adds analyst comment, updates share movement)
By Anjali Rao Koppala
Jan 8 Impax Laboratories Inc said the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug for
treating Parkinson's disease, two years after rejecting it.
The drug, Rytary, is a long-acting oral capsule formulation
of carbidopa-levodopa, the standard of care for Parkinson's,
which is characterized by reduced dopamine levels in the brain.
Existing forms of oral levodopa are effective for only up to
four hours following a single dose. Steady levodopa
administration can only be achieved through permanent
implantation of a tube in the small intestine.
Impax, whose shares rose as much as 16 percent to a record
of $36.09, said it expected Rytary to be available for
commercial distribution in February.
Impax is looking to gain a foothold in the market for
Parkinson's therapies, which is expected to grow as the U.S.
population ages.
About 1 million Americans live with the disease, more than
the number of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, muscular
dystrophy and Lou Gehrig's disease combined, according to the
Parkinson's Disease Foundation.
Cowen & Co analyst Ken Cacciatore said last month that
Rytary looked promising compared with carbidopa/levodopa and
Novartis AG's Stalevo in mild to moderate cases.
Cacciatore, noting the drug could achieve the same benefits
as existing treatments with less-frequent dosing, estimated it
could achieve annual U.S. sales of at least $300 million.
Leerink analyst Jason Gerberry said Impax could price Rytary
at $12 a day, comparable to Stalevo's price of $9-$15.
In its initial rejection of the drug in 2013, the FDA cited
issues with Impax's manufacturing plant in Hayward, California.
Impax then shifted production to Taiwan, but the FDA also
raised concerns about this factory.
Impax is free to manufacture Rytary commercially in its
Taiwan facility as the FDA has accepted the company's response
to last July's objections, without any follow-up inspection,
Wells Fargo analyst Michael Faerm wrote in a note.
Impax has submitted marketing application for Rytary with
the European Medicines Agency and is looking for a partner to
sell the drug outside the United States.
Other Parkinson's drugs in development include Neuroderm
Ltd's injectable liquid formulation of
levodopa/carbidopa and Acorda Therapeutics Inc's
CVT-301.
AbbVie Inc has said it expects the FDA to decide in
April on its drug, Duodopa, which is available in Canada.
Shares of Impax were up about 12 percent at $34.76 in
Thursday afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala and Shailesh Kuber in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Don Sebastian)