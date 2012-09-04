Sept 4 Generic drug company Impax Laboratories
Inc said it agreed to settle a lawsuit with French
drugmaker Sanofi SA regarding the production and sale
of the generic versions of two kidney disease drugs.
According to the terms of the settlement, Sanofi unit
Genzyme agreed to grant Impax a license to sell a generic
version of Renvela tablets by March 16, 2014.
Genzyme also agreed to license Impax to sell generic Renagel
by Sept. 16, 2014.
The two drugs had net sales of $392 million in the first
half of 2012, Impax said in a statement.
Impax shares closed at $23.67 on Friday on the Nasdaq.