* Q2 adj EPS $0.60 vs est $0.45
* Q2 rev $166.5 mln vs est $162 mln
July 31 Specialty pharmaceutical company Impax
Laboratories Inc's adjusted quarterly profit beat
analysts' estimates for the seventh straight quarter on higher
sales of migraine pill Zomig in the United States.
The company, which has over 100 generic products, said sales
were also helped by the generic version of Adderall XR, Shire's
hyperactivity drug.
Net income rose to $18.7 million, or 27 cents per share for
the second quarter from $12.6 million, or 19 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 60 cents per
share, above the 45 cents expected by analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 32 percent to $166.5 million. Analysts were
expecting $162.0 million.
Impax shares closed at $20.51 on Monday on the Nasdaq.