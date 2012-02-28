* Q4 net income up 76 pct at $21.9 mln
* Q4 rev up 60 pct $158.6 mln
Feb 28 Impax Laboratories Inc's
quarterly profit rose 76 percent driven by growth at its key
generics division.
The company, whose business is divided into two segments --
generic and branded pharmaceuticals -- currently markets 102
generic products.
It is also developing treatments for Parkinson's disease,
restless legs syndrome and spasticity in patients with multiple
sclerosis.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $21.9 million, or 33 cents
a share, compared with $12.4 million, or 19 cents a share, a
year ago.
Total revenue at the company, which has a market
capitalization of $1.56 billion, grew 60 percent to $158.6
million.
Revenue at the generics division, which accounted for about
96 percent of the company's 2011 revenue, rose 61 percent to
$153.3 million.
Revenue at Impax's branded segment rose to $5.3 million.
Earlier this month, the specialty pharmaceutical company
licensed AstraZeneca's migraine treatment, Zomig, in the
United States.
The Hayward, California-based company's share, which have
risen 22 percent since it announced the licensing deal with the
British drugmaker, closed at $23.30 on Monday on the Nasdaq.