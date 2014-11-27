Nov 27 Impera Capital SA :

* Cezary Gregorczuk decreases his stake in company to 12.02 percent (or 1,129,883 shares) from 17.01 percent (1,598,883 shares) via sale of 469,000 shares

* 469,000 shares were sold at 1.35 zlotys per share