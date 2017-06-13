LONDON, June 13 Tobacco company Imperial Brands
has named an expert in medicinal cannabis to its board
of directors, it said on Tuesday, the latest example of tobacco
companies moving beyond their traditional products.
The maker of Gauloises and Winston cigarettes said it had
appointed Simon Langelier, chairman of PharmaCielo Ltd, to its
board on June 12. PharmaCielo is a Canadian-based supplier of
medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.
Analysts estimate the cannabis market could exceed $50
billion over the next decade, fuelled by growing acceptance in
North America for uses ranging from pharmaceutical to
recreational.
Langelier also worked at tobacco company Philip Morris
International for 30 years, where one of his jobs was
president of the company's next-generation products, which
include e-cigarettes and those that heat tobacco enough to
create vapour but not smoke.
Imperial's chairman Mark Williamson said Langelier's
extensive international experience in tobacco and other consumer
areas would be an asset to the board.
Unlike Philip Morris, British American Tobacco and
Japan Tobacco International, Imperial has stayed away
from heated tobacco products in the race for cigarette
alternatives. But it has tested other products, such as mouth
strips that deliver caffeine.
