March 30 Imperial Brands, the world's
fourth-biggest tobacco company, stuck by its full-year guidance
on Thursday as it said it would match first-half earnings
expectations at constant currency and reported rates.
The maker of Winston, Gauloises and other cigarette brands
said revenue and earnings per share were expected to be up
strongly for the six months ending March 31, driven by the
benefit of currency translation.
It anticipates a currency translation benefit on net revenue
and profit of about 13 percent to 14 percent at current exchange
rates.
However, Imperial Brands said it expected lower revenue and
profit at constant currency rates, impacted by the phasing out
of an 300 million pound investment plan.
First-half revenue at constant currencies was primarily
driven down by a deterioration in industry volumes, as
previously guided, Imperial Brands said.
