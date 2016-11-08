* Spending 750 mln stg on push to save 300 mln/yr by 2020
* To invest 300 mln stg on key brands
* Sees 2017 earnings growth below medium-term targets
* Shares fall 2.9 percent
(Adds outlook, share activity, bullet points)
LONDON, Nov 8 Imperial Brands, the
world's fourth-biggest tobacco company, is accelerating its
cost-savings drive and pouring some of the benefits into
marketing key brands as it faces the prospect of a greatly
enlarged competitor.
The maker of Winston, Gauloises and other cigarettes said it
plans to spend 750 million pounds ($932.03 million) over the
next three years to make the business more streamlined and
efficient. The effort should result in additional savings of 300
million pounds each year by 2020.
Imperial also said it would spend 300 million this year on
growth opportunities in some of its top markets.
But spending more will dent its profit, taking 2017 earnings
growth below its medium-term target of 4 to 8 percent. It should
return to growth in that range from 2018, it said.
The increased investment comes as larger rival British
American Tobacco has proposed a $47 billion buyout of
Reynolds American, which would make it the biggest
international tobacco company and could spark further deals in
an industry that is shrinking as more people quit smoking.
Imperial got a boost last year from its $7 billion purchase
of some Reynolds brands. The move sharply increased its exposure
to the lucrative U.S. market.
"We're building a stronger high-quality business," Chief
Executive Alison Cooper said.
The weak British pound should benefit earnings by around 14
percent in the 2017 financial year, the UK-based company said,
since the vast majority of its profits come from overseas.
The company said it remains committed to raising its
dividend by at least 10 percent.
Imperial shares were down 2.9 percent at 0949 GMT.
For the just-ended financial year, Imperial reported higher
adjusted sales and profit, helped by the acquisition of brands
in the United States and a weaker British currency.
The company said net revenue of its tobacco business rose
9.7 percent to 7.17 billion pounds. Adjusted operating profit
rose 10.4 percent to 3.5 billion pounds.
Part of the company's simplification strategy involves
reducing the number of brands it sells. It is aiming to have
around 125 brands or less, down from 184 now.
($1 = 0.8047 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller, Editing by Mark Potter and
Louise Heavens)