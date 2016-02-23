JOHANNESBURG Feb 22 South African logistics
company Imperial Holdings Ltd reported a 6 percent
increase in half-year profit as lower demand for the vehicles it
imports and a weakening currency ate into its earnings at home.
The company on Tuesday reported headline earnings per share
of 801 cents for the six months ended December, compared with
759 cents a year ago.
Headline EPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in
South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.
Sales of both directly imported vehicles and pre-owned
vehicles were lower than the previous year, the company said.
Imperial, which imports auto brands such as Mitsubishi
and Kia, said it was making progress to
decouple the group's performance from the weakness of South
Africa's rand as it expands its business in the rest of Africa.
The company, which last year sold its stake in a short-term
insurance unit in its home market and disposed of assets in
Germany, said it would continue sale of non-core and
underperforming assets.
