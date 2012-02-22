* H1 headline EPS 727 cts vs 725 cts

* H1 revenue up 22 pct to 38.39 bln rand

* Says good performance to continue in H2 (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 South African logistics group Imperial on Wednesday reported flat first-half headline earnings and said it expects the performance seen in the past six months to continue in the second half of its financial year.

"While the current economic environment will continue to be challenging, Imperial's businesses should continue performing well in most of their markets," the company said in a statement.

Imperial, which also operates auto retail and rental businesses, said headline earnings per share for the six months to the end of December were at 727 cents, compared with 725 cents the previous year.

Headline EPS are the main profit gauge in South Africa and strip out certain one-time items.

Revenue rose 22 percent to 38.39 billion rand ($4.99 billion).

Imperial declared an interim dividend of 300 cents per share, up 36 percent on the comparison period.

Shares in the company are up 8 percent so far this year, compared with a 6.63 percent rise in the JSE All-Share index . ($1 = 7.6907 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Phumza Macanda)