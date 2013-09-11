CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 11 Imperial Oil Ltd's
Kearl oil sands project in northern Alberta is
producing 50,000 to 60,000 barrels per day and aims to reach
full capacity of 110,000 bpd later in 2013, a company spokesman
told Reuters on Wednesday.
The recently opened mining project has been dogged by
delays, with production growth slower than Imperial originally
anticipated. Glen Scott, the company's senior vice president,
resources, said in June that the project would reach full
capacity by the end of the summer.
On Wednesday, Imperial Oil spokesman Pius Rolheiser said two
production trains were now running, and a third was in the
process of being commissioned.
"Our focus is making sure the challenges we experienced with
the first and second trains will help us start up the third
train more efficiently," he said, adding there had been a number
of technical issues.
Rolheiser said Imperial, Canada's No. 2 integrated oil
company, sent the first run of crude from Kearl to refineries in
August.