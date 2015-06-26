(Corrects time of requested extension in paragraph two to seven
years from nine)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 26 Imperial Oil Ltd
said on Friday it is deferring plans to drill an
exploratory well in the Beaufort Sea in Canada's Arctic as it
seeks an extension to the length of its exploration license in
the region.
Pius Rolheiser, a spokesman for the company, said the
license, which it shares with Exxon Mobil Corp and BP
Plc, expires in 2020. It is asking the Canadian
government for a seven-year extension so it can complete the
regulatory process and have adequate time to make a decision on
how or when it will drill a well in the region.
"There's a significant amount of work between where we are
today and where we would need to be if we were to drill a well
by 2020," Rolheiser said. "It's our belief the current license
term provided insufficient time to do the work we believe
necessary."
Imperial is the second oil company to put aside plans to
drill in Canada's remote northern sea. But while Imperial is
deferring its drilling operation, Chevron Corp said in
December it shelved its plan for a Beaufort well because of the
"economic uncertainty" brought about by falling oil prices.
Rolheiser said that while Imperial has written regulators
explaining its decision, it is still committed to carrying out
exploration work in the Beaufort.
Imperial and Exxon each have a 25 percent stake in the
Beaufort license while BP holds the remaining 50 percent share.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Tom Brown and David
Gregorio)