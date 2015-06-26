(Adds names of partners in initial paragraphs and details in

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26 Imperial Oil Ltd
said on Friday it and partners Exxon Mobil Corp
and BP Plc need more time before they can drill an
exploratory well in Canadian Arctic waters and are seeking an
extension to their exploration license in the region.
Pius Rolheiser, a spokesman for Imperial, said the license
for the group's exploration parcel in the Beaufort Sea, a
section of the Arctic Ocean, expires in 2020.
He said the group is asking the Canadian government for a
seven-year extension so it can complete the requirements of the
regulatory process and have adequate time to make a decision on
how, or when, it will drill a well in the region.
"There's a significant amount of work between where we are
today and where we would need to be if we were to drill a well
by 2020," Rolheiser said. "It's our belief the current license
term provided insufficient time to do the work we believe
necessary."
The decision is the latest blow to northern Canadian hopes
for a new exploration boom in the Beaufort, and for drillers
looking to wend new projects through the complicated regulatory
regime in Canada's Arctic.
The region, including the Mackenzie River Delta, could hold
more than 1.36 billion barrels of oil, according to estimates by
Canada's National Energy Board, but only a handful of wells have
been drilled there since the 1980s.
Imperial is the second oil company to put aside plans to
drill in the Canadian Beaufort in the past year. But while
Imperial is deferring its drilling operation, Chevron Corp
said in December it has shelved its plan for a Beaufort
well because of the "economic uncertainty" brought about by
falling oil prices.
Rolheiser said Imperial has written to regulators to explain
its decision and that it is still committed to carrying out
exploration work in the Beaufort.
Imperial and Exxon each have a 25 percent stake in the
Beaufort license while BP holds the remaining 50 percent share.
The partners have two exploration properties in the region about
125 kilometers (78 miles) northwest of Tuktoyuktuk, in Canada's
Northwest Territories.
