TORONTO/CALGARY May 15 Imperial Oil,
Canada's No. 2 integrated oil producer and refiner, is moving
forward on plans to sell some 500 of its remaining company-owned
Esso retail sites and has begun to accept proposals from
interested bidders, according to four sources familiar with the
process.
In January Imperial, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil,
said it was evaluating selling its remaining company-owned Esso
stations in Canada. [IDn:nL1N0V733J]
Some 1,200 of Imperial's 1,700 Esso-branded sites operate
under a wholesaler model, where the stations are owned by other
parties but supplied by Imperial and retain the Esso brand.
Parties interested in the assets include Parkland Fuel Corp
, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and CST Brands
Inc, said the sources, who asked not to be named as they
have not been cleared to discuss the matter publicly.
All three companies, some of the largest gas station
operators in Canada, already operate Esso-branded stations in
the country.
Local real estate developers, along with some private equity
buyers, are also showing interest in the gas stations, said two
of the sources.
Imperial declined to comment on details of the sale process.
Parkland, CST and Couche-Tard were not immediately available for
comment.
Imperial has broken up the 500 stations into a number of
packages, split geographically, the sources said, adding that
interested parties can bid on one, several or the whole. It is
not clear which parties have bid on the portfolio as a whole or
on individual packages.
Since Imperial does not break out specific earnings numbers
for the 500 stations, valuation ranges on the assets have swung
widely.
First Energy analyst Michael Dunn said these sites could be
worth upwards of C$2 million per station, implying that proceeds
from the sale could top C$1 billion ($831 million). He noted the
assets were largely in densely populated, high-traffic urban
areas and many had car washes and Tim Hortons outlets.
Energy companies have been spinning off their gas station
assets as they tend to trade at higher multiples on their own
and allow their management to focus on their core production and
refining operations.
Both Parkland and Couche-Tard have been very acquisitive. In
March, Couche-Tard agreed to acquire the retail, commercial fuel
and aviation businesses of Royal Dutch Shell in Denmark
to expand its presence in Scandinavia.
Parkland last year agreed to acquire gas station operator
Pioneer Energy, which is part-owned by Suncor Energy,
for C$378 million.
($1 = 1.2028 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Ted Botha)