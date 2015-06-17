By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, June 17 Imperial Oil Ltd
said on Wednesday it will delay plans to boost the
output of its Kearl oil sands project, backing off its 2020
fixed date for the next expansion phase.
Canada's No. 2 integrated oil producer and refiner said a
day earlier that production had begun at the second, C$9 billion
($7.3 billion) phase at Kearl, doubling capacity to 220,000
barrels per day when it reaches full output in a
year.
But Imperial said it will no longer adhere to the 2020
target it initially imposed on Kearl's next expansion to 345,000
barrels per day. The company did not give a reason for the
delay.
"Recently we've been telling investment analysts and
audiences at conferences that it would likely be sometime after
2020," said Pius Rolheiser, a spokesman for the company. "Our
fundamental growth plan for Kearl hasn't changed but do we have
all the specific steps, specific decisions made at this point?
No."
The expansion plan entails upgrading the existing facility
at the site, located 70 kilometers (44 miles) north of Fort
McMurray in Alberta.
Despite current low oil prices Imperial, majority owned by
Exxon Mobil Corp, continues to boost its production. The
Kearl expansion that opened on Tuesday adds 110,000 bpd of new
capacity while another 40,000 bpd came as it opened a new phase
of its Cold Lake oil sands project.
The company is also in the early days of developing its C$7
billion Aspen oil sands project, which could produce another
135,00 bpd. Production at Aspen, 45 kilometers north of Fort
McMurray, is expected to begin by 2020.
Rolheiser said the company intends to reach Kearl's
regulatory limit of 345,000 after the company has had time to
assess how the project performs at its current capacity of
220,000 bpd.
"We're focused on running at 220,000 (bpd)," he said. "That
will help us identify what the constraints and what the
opportunities are so we can develop the best plan to move
forward and grow to out licensed capacity."
Imperial shares edged up 0.3 percent to C$47.67 shortly
after midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.2308 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Richard Chang)