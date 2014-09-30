CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 30 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday it has completed a two-week major maintenance turnaround at its 110,000 barrel per day Kearl oil sands mine in northern Alberta.

Imperial 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp said work was carried out over the last two weeks of September and involved maintenance on the ore preparation plant and other systems. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)