July 31 Imperial Oil Ltd ,
Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a 90
percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by the slump in crude
prices and a tax-related charge.
The company, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp,
took a C$320 million ($245.3 million) charge in the second
quarter due to an increase in Alberta's corporate tax rate.
Imperial's net income fell to C$120 million, or 14 Canadian
cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from C$1.23
billion, or C$1.45 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 27 percent to C$7.30 billion.
($1 = C$1.30)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)