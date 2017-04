Oct 31 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's second largest integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a 45 percent jump in quarterly profit as revenue rose in its downstream and chemical businesses.

Net income rose to C$936 million ($836.5 million), or C$1.10 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$647 million, or 76 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which is 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp , said revenue rose 12.4 percent to C$9.66 billion. ($1 = 1.12 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)