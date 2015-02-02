RPT-COLUMN-Rising U.S. oil production knocks OPEC off course: Kemp
LONDON, May 2 U.S. crude production is surging, complicating OPEC’s efforts to rebalance the oil market.
Feb 2 Imperial Oil Ltd , Canada's second-largest integrated oil producer and refiner, posted a 36.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower crude prices and weaker refining margins.
The company's net income fell to C$671 million ($529 million), or 79 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$1.06 billion, or C$1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4 percent to C$8.03 billion.
Exxon Mobil Corp holds 69.6 percent of Calgary-based Imperial Oil. ($1 = C$1.27) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and by Nia Williams; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, May 2 U.S. crude production is surging, complicating OPEC’s efforts to rebalance the oil market.
ISLAMABAD, May 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With much of the world pouring investments into renewable and clean energy, Pakistan is drawing criticism for welcoming Chinese investment in coal-fired power plants as part of a plan to boost urgently needed generating capacity.