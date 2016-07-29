July 29Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a quarterly loss due to the impact of wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

The company, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, reported net loss of C$181 million ($137.57 million), or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$120 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year ago. ($1 = 1.3157 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Nia Williams; Editing by Anil D'Silva)