(In paragraph 3, corrects currency to Canadian dollar from US
dollar)
July 29Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No.2
integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a quarterly loss
due to the impact of wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Imperial, in which Exxon Mobil Corp holds a 69.6
percent stake, said its gross production averaged 329,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the second quarter,
compared with 344,000 boepd, a year ago.
The Alberta wildfires reduced output by about 60,000 barrels
per day and net income by an estimated C$170 million, Imperial
said on Friday.
Like many of its peers operating in northern Alberta's oil
sands, Imperial was forced to shut down its Kearl project in May
as a precaution against the wildfires.
Imperial is now ramping up Kearl to full capacity of 220,000
barrels per day.
The company reported net loss of C$181 million ($137.57
million), or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter
ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$120 million, or 14
Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Total revenue and other income fell 14.4 percent to C$6.25
billion in the quarter.
($1 = 1.3157 Canadian dollars)
