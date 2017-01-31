Jan 31 Imperial Oil Ltd's profit shot
up in the fourth quarter, helped by a C$988 million gain from
the sale of its retail sites.
The company, which is about 70 percent owned by Exxon Mobil
Corp, said net income rose to C$1.44 billion ($1.10
billion), or C$1.70 per share, in the fourth quarter, from C$102
million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Imperial Oil, Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and
refiner, said last March it would sell its remaining
company-owned Esso retail stations to five fuel distributors for
about C$2.8 billion.
The Calgary-based company's revenue rose 35.5 percent to
C$8.44 billion.
($1 = C$1.31)
