April 28 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's
No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, on Friday reported a
quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher
global crude prices and a C$151 million gain from the sale of a
property.
The company, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp,
said net income was C$333 million ($244.17 million), or 39
Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a
loss of C$101 million, or 12 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Total revenue jumped 37 percent to C$7.16 billion.
($1 = 1.3638 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in
Calgary; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)